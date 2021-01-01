 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. White Walker Kush
Hybrid

White Walker Kush

by Sugar Tree Farm

Sugar Tree Farm Cannabis Flower White Walker Kush

White Walker Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

DNA Genetics’ White Walker Kush (not to be confused with Whitewalker OG) is a hybrid cross of elite parent strains White Widow (Ingemar cut) and Skywalker. Taking after its White Widow mother, this 60/40 sativa-dominant strain comes blanketed in a snow-like layer of crystal resin. The influence of Skywalker is apparent in White Walker Kush’s heavily relaxing effects which are best reserved for a lazy evening in. Boosting both mood and appetite, White Walker Kush is a great choice for patients treating conditions like anorexia or cachexia.

