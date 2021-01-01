 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Animal Face
Hybrid

Animal Face

by Sugarbud

Write a review
Sugarbud Cannabis Flower Animal Face

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Sugarbud Logo

About this strain

Animal Face

Animal Face
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Animal Face, also known as "Animal Face #10," is a rare sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Face Off OG and Animal Mints. It takes the piney, gassy terpene profile and potent high from Face Off OG and pairs it with the cookie flavored smoothness of Animal Mints. Animal Face is known for giving a full mind and body-numbing high that lets you drift off into physical and mental bliss. Bred by the famed Seed Junky Genetics, Animal Face draws from some of the more famous California genetics, making it a great choice for anyone wanting to taste a bit of history. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review