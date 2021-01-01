 Loading…

Hybrid

Moose Tracks

by Sugarbud

Sugarbud Cannabis Flower Moose Tracks

About this strain

Moose Tracks

Moose Tracks
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Moose Tracks is a cross between Thin Mint Cookies and Triple OG that produces an indica-leaning cultivar with a rich flavor profile. Consumers enjoy some of the sweet mint terps and balanced high of Thin Mint Cookies alongside a heavier influence from Triple OG that brings forward a gassy, piney terpene profile.

 

