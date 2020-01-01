 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Scout's Honor Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Sugarbud

About this strain

Scout's Honor

Scout's Honor

Scout’s Honor is an indica-dominant hybrid created by Bert Baccarat and produced by Los Angeles Kush. This strain grows dense, resinous buds with sporadic purple foliage and a generous dusting of trichomes. Scout’s Honor is a cross of OGKB (OG Kush Breath) and OG Kush, giving the strain a pungent, earthy aroma overlaid with a doughy sweetness. This savory and sweet strain stimulates the appetite while imbuing the consumer with weighted, euphoric relaxation. Enjoy Scout’s Honor to help with stress, insomnia, and minor pain relief.  

