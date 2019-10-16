csl4ever
on October 16th, 2019
Got a seed from a dispensary 1/8 grew a beautiful plant of my own and I love this strain high as hell at first then body kicks in and perfect day 👍💥
Black Cherry Soda is a hybrid strain named after its fruity, soda-like taste and unusually dark purple color. This strain has spawned other favorites like Black Dahlia and Ace of Spades, and despite its intensely indica appearance, its effects reach the mind and body in a balance more characteristic of sativa strains. Black Cherry Soda is a potent medicine that hits without heavy sedation, making it popular among patients treating severe symptoms throughout the day.
