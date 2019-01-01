 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Gelato

by Sugarleaf

About this product

Our Gelato is strong hearty variety which tends to bloom in dark purple hues. It is practically royalty. One of our most popular strains with each bud is sugar coated in crystal. Our strain contains traces of tree fruit and a burst of citrus on the inhale. On the exhale it displays strong minty properties. Lineage: This is a strain which comes from the cookies family combines Thin Mint GSC x Sunset Sherbet.

About this strain

Gelato

Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.

About this brand

At Sugarleaf we understand that it all starts with a seed. Carefully bred by the most dedicated artisans. Skillfully tended in the most nurturing environment. Because from remarkable seeds, remarkable things will grow. Sugarleaf began with the seed of inspiration: “Cannabis Perfected.” We take pride in our deep roots as core pioneers of our industry. More than yield, potency or brand knowledge, we strive to create a product which enhances people’s lives. Taking Cannabis from the darkness of prohibition into the sunlight of realization makes for exciting times– and we never forget how lucky we are to live it every day. We lead by example, moving our industry forward. We are who we want our industry to become. We promise you “Cannabis Perfected.” To always remain true to the seed of inspiration that is Sugarleaf. To bring together only the best of the best – from seed to store. And above all, to never forget that it is people who matter the most!