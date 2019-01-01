 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Original Glue (GG4)

by Sugarleaf

Original Glue (GG4)

by Sugarleaf

About this product

This variety is one of the stickiest and tastiest sativa-dominant strains in the world. GG is the kind of weed that literally gums up your fingers in big clumps when you’re trying to break it up. Original Glue has a piny, spicy aroma and a taste of sandle wood and sweet cherry. When it is consumed it shows its enormous potency with a THC level of more than 30%. It has very clear cerebral effects which lasts more than 4 hours. GG #4 should only be consumed by experienced users! The strain is incredibly resinous. A bane to all trimmers, GG4 got its name from its tendency to clog scissors until they are stuck. This shiny star produces a euphoric, focused and happy high. Total Canna: 30.8% THC: 30.8% CBD: 0%

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

About this brand

At Sugarleaf we understand that it all starts with a seed. Carefully bred by the most dedicated artisans. Skillfully tended in the most nurturing environment. Because from remarkable seeds, remarkable things will grow. Sugarleaf began with the seed of inspiration: “Cannabis Perfected.” We take pride in our deep roots as core pioneers of our industry. More than yield, potency or brand knowledge, we strive to create a product which enhances people’s lives. Taking Cannabis from the darkness of prohibition into the sunlight of realization makes for exciting times– and we never forget how lucky we are to live it every day. We lead by example, moving our industry forward. We are who we want our industry to become. We promise you “Cannabis Perfected.” To always remain true to the seed of inspiration that is Sugarleaf. To bring together only the best of the best – from seed to store. And above all, to never forget that it is people who matter the most!