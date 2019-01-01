About this product
This variety is one of the stickiest and tastiest sativa-dominant strains in the world. GG is the kind of weed that literally gums up your fingers in big clumps when you’re trying to break it up. Original Glue has a piny, spicy aroma and a taste of sandle wood and sweet cherry. When it is consumed it shows its enormous potency with a THC level of more than 30%. It has very clear cerebral effects which lasts more than 4 hours. GG #4 should only be consumed by experienced users! The strain is incredibly resinous. A bane to all trimmers, GG4 got its name from its tendency to clog scissors until they are stuck. This shiny star produces a euphoric, focused and happy high. Total Canna: 30.8% THC: 30.8% CBD: 0%
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Original Glue
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).