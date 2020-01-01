 Loading…

Poochie Love Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Sugarleaf

About this product

About this strain

Poochie Love

Poochie Love

Poochie Love from Archive Seed Bank is a 70% sativa strain that descends from the ever-so-tasteful Dog Shit and Face Off OG. The Dog Shit parent is famous for its, um, “novel” smell that gave this strain its name, but Poochie Love came out smelling a bit more like earthy and herbal spice. Where Poochie Love really shines, however, is in its powerful but motivating euphoria. Stimulating creative and social energy, Poochie Love is the perfect companion strain for busy days in which a functional mind is paramount. 

About this brand

At Sugarleaf we understand that it all starts with a seed. Carefully bred by the most dedicated artisans. Skillfully tended in the most nurturing environment. Because from remarkable seeds, remarkable things will grow. Sugarleaf began with the seed of inspiration: “Cannabis Perfected.” We take pride in our deep roots as core pioneers of our industry. More than yield, potency or brand knowledge, we strive to create a product which enhances people’s lives. Taking Cannabis from the darkness of prohibition into the sunlight of realization makes for exciting times– and we never forget how lucky we are to live it every day. We lead by example, moving our industry forward. We are who we want our industry to become. We promise you “Cannabis Perfected.” To always remain true to the seed of inspiration that is Sugarleaf. To bring together only the best of the best – from seed to store. And above all, to never forget that it is people who matter the most!