Blue Dream Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

by SugarTop Buddery

About this product

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

SugarTop Buddery is a Eugene, Oregon based producer, cultivating Top Grade Tasty Flower and their own signature line of Pre-Rolls: “The Bats”. SugarTop is proudly releasing their new Stubby Bat Multipack and will have collaborative batches of shatter available in the future. Founded by musician/artist brother/sister duo Jarrod and Anna Kaplan, SugarTop is a community oriented business focusing on supporting arts, music and local causes.