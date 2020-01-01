 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  LA Woman Pre-Roll 1.75g 5-pack

LA Woman Pre-Roll 1.75g 5-pack

by SugarTop Buddery

SugarTop Buddery Cannabis Pre-rolls LA Woman Pre-Roll 1.75g 5-pack

About this product

About this strain

LA Woman

LA Woman is a match of two multi-award winning strains by DNA GeneticsMartian Mean Green and LA Confidential. This strain's taste is sweet and robust with the flavor lasting well after the exhale. It's hard to go wrong with LA Woman's incredible smell and potency. This strain has frosty buds and is definitely a crowd-pleaser.

About this brand

SugarTop Buddery is a Eugene, Oregon based producer, cultivating Top Grade Tasty Flower and their own signature line of Pre-Rolls: “The Bats”. SugarTop is proudly releasing their new Stubby Bat Multipack and will have collaborative batches of shatter available in the future. Founded by musician/artist brother/sister duo Jarrod and Anna Kaplan, SugarTop is a community oriented business focusing on supporting arts, music and local causes.