Northern Wreck Pre-Roll 5g 10-Pack

by SugarTop Buddery

SugarTop Buddery Cannabis Pre-rolls Northern Wreck Pre-Roll 5g 10-Pack

Each pack contains 10 (0.5g) Full Flower Pre-Rolls sourced from the Top Grade Tastiest farms in Oregon. *Sales Tax Included in Price

Northern Wreck is an indica-dominant strain that combines the dizzying strength of Northern Lights with the complex cerebral sensations of Trainwreck. Get to a comfortable place, because Northern Wreck will leave you melting under the force of its euphoria. With its heavy yields and fast flowering cycle, Northern Wreck is a blessing to commercial growers looking to harvest a lot of product quickly.

SugarTop Buddery is a Eugene, Oregon based producer, cultivating Top Grade Tasty Flower and their own signature line of Pre-Rolls: “The Bats”. SugarTop is proudly releasing their new Stubby Bat Multipack and will have collaborative batches of shatter available in the future. Founded by musician/artist brother/sister duo Jarrod and Anna Kaplan, SugarTop is a community oriented business focusing on supporting arts, music and local causes.