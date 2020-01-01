 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Platinum Purple Kush Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

by SugarTop Buddery

by SugarTop Buddery

About this product

About this strain

Platinum Purple Kush

Platinum Purple Kush

Platinum Purple Kush is a great nighttime cannabis strain. If you suffer from insomnia or would like to wind down after a busy workday, this strain may be a good one to try. Unlike some other indicas, Platinum Purple Kush provides deep muscle relaxation while also allowing you to focus. Though this strain produces an almost sativa-like euphoria, you may still find yourself stuck on the couch. In true Purple Kush fashion, Platinum Purple Kush features a strong musky grape aroma.

About this brand

SugarTop Buddery Logo
SugarTop Buddery is a Eugene, Oregon based producer, cultivating Top Grade Tasty Flower and their own signature line of Pre-Rolls: “The Bats”. SugarTop is proudly releasing their new Stubby Bat Multipack and will have collaborative batches of shatter available in the future. Founded by musician/artist brother/sister duo Jarrod and Anna Kaplan, SugarTop is a community oriented business focusing on supporting arts, music and local causes.