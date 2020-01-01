 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Stubby Bat 0.6 gram Pre-rolls

by SugarTop Buddery

About this product

Stubby Bat pre-rolls weigh in at 0.6 grams of top grade tasty flower. Each bat is hand-crafted to perfection and packaged in our signature reusable doob tubes. Available in a variety of SugarTop strains, our current selection includes Lodi Dodi, Narnia, Berry White, Black Cherry Cheesecake, Blackberry Kush, CBD Therapy, Critical Mass CBD, GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) and Green Crack.

SugarTop Buddery is a Eugene, Oregon based producer, cultivating Top Grade Tasty Flower and their own signature line of Pre-Rolls: “The Bats”. SugarTop is proudly releasing their new Stubby Bat Multipack and will have collaborative batches of shatter available in the future. Founded by musician/artist brother/sister duo Jarrod and Anna Kaplan, SugarTop is a community oriented business focusing on supporting arts, music and local causes.