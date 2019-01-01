 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Sula breathable cannabis - 1mg THC capsule 10 pack

Sula breathable cannabis - 1mg THC capsule 10 pack

by sula

$50.00MSRP

About this product

A major innovation in cannabis dosing and delivery. Sula is cannabinoids encapsulated in a breathable powder matrix and the first and only inhalation dry powder designed for cannabis. IMMEDIATE Provides an almost immediate effect without heat or combustion, delivering unaltered cannabinoids and eliminating all of the harmful compounds and toxic byproducts of smoke and vapor. SAFETY Contains 4 natural, plant derived ingredients besides the finest cannabinoids - all listed on the label, pharmaceutical grade, vegan friendly and have gone through FDA clinical trials in inhalation medicines. PRECISE & CONSISTENT Consistently provides a precise, controlled dose and the same experience every time. LESS IS MORE Sula’s efficiency make it very effective at lower doses, addressing a wide spectrum of needs. An optimal dose for many contains just 1mg of THC and comparable to much higher doses by other methods. Designed to work at the edge of THCs biphasic border. FREEDOM Sula expands the times, places and ways you can engage & enjoy cannabis. It is nearly imperceptible. Its compact and discreet, odorless, and smokeless. You can take your breathable anywhere.

About this brand

The first inhalation dry powder designed for cannabis. The right dosage in one breath. Sula breathable cannabis is a radically new, and better way to consume cannabis – for therapeutic relief or pure enjoyment. Sula delivers a pure, clean, precise, fast-acting, and manageable dose - with prolonged effect and without the risks of smoking and vaping. Sula expands the times, places and ways you can engage and enjoy cannabis.