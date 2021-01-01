 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. 30:1 Relief Tablets 620mg 40-pack

30:1 Relief Tablets 620mg 40-pack

by SUM (Superior Uptake Method)

Write a review
SUM (Superior Uptake Method) Edibles Capsules 30:1 Relief Tablets 620mg 40-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our highest CBD formulation. Relief helps restore balance to many aspects of life. Augmented with a small amount of THC, a full 15mg of CBD per dose is rushed into your bloodstream allowing your body’s own natural mechanisms to restore homeostasis.

About this brand

SUM (Superior Uptake Method) Logo

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review