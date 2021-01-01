30:1 Relief Tablets 620mg 40-pack
About this product
Our highest CBD formulation. Relief helps restore balance to many aspects of life. Augmented with a small amount of THC, a full 15mg of CBD per dose is rushed into your bloodstream allowing your body’s own natural mechanisms to restore homeostasis.
About this brand
SUM (Superior Uptake Method)
