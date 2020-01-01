 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Albert Walker 1g 2-Pack

by Summa Cannabis

Albert Walker 1g 2-Pack

Albert Walker

Albert Walker
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Pinene

Albert Walker is a strain with unknown origins, but it is thought to have descended from Afghan Skunk and bred in the Pacific Northwest. Evidence of its lineage is found in its sour lemon and skunk smells and heavy full-body effects that can last for hours. Albert Walker’s euphoric and relaxing qualities make it a go-to strain for patients treating depression and anxiety, and it may also have benefits for chronic pain and appetite loss. This clone-only strain may come as a challenge for some growers, as the plant tends to require frequent attention and maintenance. However, the high yields following its 8-week flowering cycle will be a satisfactory reward.

Summa Cannabis offers Las Vegas grown and trimmed cannabis in a variety of amazing, entirely unique strains. Using the most precise cultivation techniques and attending to every detail, Summa Cannabis proudly provides cannabis with unrivaled flavor, smell and potency. Whatever consumers and connoisseurs are looking for, Summa Cannabis grows the best top-shelf cannabis in Las Vegas.