  Cookies and Dream Pre-Roll 0.8g

Cookies and Dream Pre-Roll 0.8g

by Summa Cannabis

Cookies and Dream Pre-Roll 0.8g

About this strain

Cookies and Dream

Cookies and Dream

Cookies & Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that is a harmonious blend of fan favorites Blue Dream, also a favorite of lead artists Dominic and Jeremy of Big Gigantic, and combined with the robustly sweet flavors of Girl Scout Cookies. Ideal for social gatherings, this blend produces a euphoric body buzz and packs a strong sativa kick to keep your energy up. Cookies & Dream was curated in Colorado with love by Native Roots in collaboration with Big Gigantic to showcase this special blend. 

About this brand

Summa Cannabis offers Las Vegas grown and trimmed cannabis in a variety of amazing, entirely unique strains. Using the most precise cultivation techniques and attending to every detail, Summa Cannabis proudly provides cannabis with unrivaled flavor, smell and potency. Whatever consumers and connoisseurs are looking for, Summa Cannabis grows the best top-shelf cannabis in Las Vegas.