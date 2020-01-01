 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Pink Runtz

by Summa Cannabis

Pink Runtz

Pink Runtz

Pink Runtz

Pink Runtz is a mysterious cross from the Runtz family. Some believe it to be a phenotype of the original Runtz, which crosses Zkittlez and Gelato. Others have said it to be a cross between Rainbow Sherbert and Pink Panties. While genetics remain to be publicly confirmed, the hype around this strain is already firmly established. The true Pink Runtz comes in an extremely dense structure with dark green-to-purple hues that make a grinder mandatory. The aroma is sweet and fruity, just like the candy, while the high will lift your mind and body for hours and hours.

About this brand

Summa Cannabis offers Las Vegas grown and trimmed cannabis in a variety of amazing, entirely unique strains. Using the most precise cultivation techniques and attending to every detail, Summa Cannabis proudly provides cannabis with unrivaled flavor, smell and potency. Whatever consumers and connoisseurs are looking for, Summa Cannabis grows the best top-shelf cannabis in Las Vegas.