Pleasure Point is a place known to sun-seekers the world over as a quiet spot to soak, surf and lose some tanlines. If you like getting lost, you're going to love Pleasure Point. 10"H x 4.5"W We use only the best lead-free, food-safe glaze and ceramic, and a high-grade silicone grommet to ensure clean hits and airtight carbs, every time.