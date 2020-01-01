12" Glass Beaker Bong - Gold Fumed 5mm Thick
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Pleasure Point is a place known to sun-seekers the world over as a quiet spot to soak, surf and lose some tanlines. If you like getting lost, you're going to love Pleasure Point. 10"H x 4.5"W We use only the best lead-free, food-safe glaze and ceramic, and a high-grade silicone grommet to ensure clean hits and airtight carbs, every time.
Be the first to review this product.