  5. Bubble Gum Caviar Crumble 1g
Hybrid

Bubble Gum Caviar Crumble 1g

by Summit Boys

About this product

About this strain

Bubble Gum

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bubble Gum is a classic sativa-dominant hybrid marked by sweet and fruity flavors. This strain has the ability to numb your body while leaving your mind feeling clearheaded. Bubble Gum was originally developed by growers in Indiana and has been winning awards since 1994. Bubble Gum is easy to grow and has a flowering time of 7-9 weeks.

About this brand

Summit Boys Logo
Summit Boys prides itself on using only the highest-quality, locally sourced, and sustainable cannabis to produce the utmost in quality and effect across its entire line of Caviar Sugar, Caviar Crumble, and more. Our mission is to produce the highest quality hydrocarbon extracts available on the market today while always doing the most to satisfy the most refined palettes!