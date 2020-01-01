 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Cali Girl Caviar Sugar

Cali Girl Caviar Sugar

by Summit Boys

Summit Boys Concentrates Solvent Cali Girl Caviar Sugar

About this product

Our Cali Girl Caviar sugar is refined to the highest degree possible, removing all undesirables compounds while maintaining the full character of the plant. Cali girl is a well-rounded hybrid, with tones of Sugar Cookies and sweet gas, its effects are mellow, relaxing and appetite stimulating, while not overly euphoric.

About this strain

Cali Kush

Cali Kush must have been a no-brainer when it came time to name this strain given the popularity of Kush varieties in The Golden State. Its buds are large and dense with few leaves and not many pistils. The flowers will be light green shot through with icy blue and packed with trichomes throughout. Cali Kush buds have a fruity citrus aroma with the darker coffee notes of a kush. Spicier tones and the coffee kushness are more apparent in the taste. The indica-dominant variation of this hybrid has been more popular, but a sativa-dominant version has also been spotted.

About this brand

Summit Boys Logo
Summit Boys prides itself on using only the highest-quality, locally sourced, and sustainable cannabis to produce the utmost in quality and effect across its entire line of Caviar Sugar, Caviar Crumble, and more. Our mission is to produce the highest quality hydrocarbon extracts available on the market today while always doing the most to satisfy the most refined palettes!