 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Chem 4 Caviar Sugar

Chem 4 Caviar Sugar

by Summit Boys

Write a review
Summit Boys Concentrates Solvent Chem 4 Caviar Sugar

$40.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our Chem 4 Caviar Sugar is highly refined to eliminate all undesirable compounds, leaving behind only the truest representation of Chem 4, aromas of Pine, Lemon and Gasoline are obvious from the first time you crack the jar. These flavors come together with high purity cannabinoids to produce one of the most energetic and euphoric effects available on the market today.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Chem D.O.G.

Chem D.O.G.

Chem D.O.G., not to be confused with Chemdawg, is a potent Chemdawg and OG Kush cross that harnesses the best qualities of either strain. With an expansive terpene profile that includes limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, this strain has a spiced citrus nose with touches of chemical and earth. This bouquet of aromas illustrates the complex effects nestled below Chem D.O.G.’s frosty greenery, which offer soothing physical relaxation after a powerful rush brought on by the strain’s high THC content.

About this brand

Summit Boys Logo
Summit Boys prides itself on using only the highest-quality, locally sourced, and sustainable cannabis to produce the utmost in quality and effect across its entire line of Caviar Sugar, Caviar Crumble, and more. Our mission is to produce the highest quality hydrocarbon extracts available on the market today while always doing the most to satisfy the most refined palettes!