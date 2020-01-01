Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
Our Chem 4 Caviar Sugar is highly refined to eliminate all undesirable compounds, leaving behind only the truest representation of Chem 4, aromas of Pine, Lemon and Gasoline are obvious from the first time you crack the jar. These flavors come together with high purity cannabinoids to produce one of the most energetic and euphoric effects available on the market today.
Chem D.O.G., not to be confused with Chemdawg, is a potent Chemdawg and OG Kush cross that harnesses the best qualities of either strain. With an expansive terpene profile that includes limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, this strain has a spiced citrus nose with touches of chemical and earth. This bouquet of aromas illustrates the complex effects nestled below Chem D.O.G.’s frosty greenery, which offer soothing physical relaxation after a powerful rush brought on by the strain’s high THC content.