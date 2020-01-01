 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Double Scotts OG Caviar Crumble

by Summit Boys

Summit Boys Concentrates Solvent Double Scotts OG Caviar Crumble

About this product

Double Scotts OG is one of our favorite OG's combined with Scotts OG to deliver what we believe to be a perfect OG Kush Profile, taking the sweet gassy notes from the Scotts OG and infusing them into our favorite cut of OG. If you really love OG you are going to love our Double Scotts OG Caviar Crumble!

About this strain

Scott's OG

Scott's OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Scott’s OG is an indica-dominant hybrid strain bred by Rare Dankness Seeds, who crossed Triangle Kush with their Rare Dankness #1 to create this prominent OG variety. Designed with the veteran in mind, Scott’s OG has potently euphoric effects that a novice or occasional consumer might find jarring. A thick blanket of crystal trichomes covers its buds like a fur coat, which should serve as a warning of this strain’s intense effects. True to its OG heritage, Scott’s OG gives off an earthy, sour aroma that is sweetened by citrusy lemon flavors.

About this brand

Summit Boys prides itself on using only the highest-quality, locally sourced, and sustainable cannabis to produce the utmost in quality and effect across its entire line of Caviar Sugar, Caviar Crumble, and more. Our mission is to produce the highest quality hydrocarbon extracts available on the market today while always doing the most to satisfy the most refined palettes!