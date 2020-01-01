Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
$40.00MSRP
Double Scotts OG is one of our favorite OG's combined with Scotts OG to deliver what we believe to be a perfect OG Kush Profile, taking the sweet gassy notes from the Scotts OG and infusing them into our favorite cut of OG. If you really love OG you are going to love our Double Scotts OG Caviar Crumble!
Scott’s OG is an indica-dominant hybrid strain bred by Rare Dankness Seeds, who crossed Triangle Kush with their Rare Dankness #1 to create this prominent OG variety. Designed with the veteran in mind, Scott’s OG has potently euphoric effects that a novice or occasional consumer might find jarring. A thick blanket of crystal trichomes covers its buds like a fur coat, which should serve as a warning of this strain’s intense effects. True to its OG heritage, Scott’s OG gives off an earthy, sour aroma that is sweetened by citrusy lemon flavors.