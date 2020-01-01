 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Gorilla OG Caviar Crumble

by Summit Boys

$40.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Summit Boys Gorilla OG Caviar Crumble is a blend of Original Glue and OG Kush, this Indica Hybrid concentrate shares the best side of both of these amazing hybrids giving the gassy, earthy flavor of OG with the hard-hitting full body relaxation commonly associated with Original Glue

About this strain

OG Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About this brand

Summit Boys prides itself on using only the highest-quality, locally sourced, and sustainable cannabis to produce the utmost in quality and effect across its entire line of Caviar Sugar, Caviar Crumble, and more. Our mission is to produce the highest quality hydrocarbon extracts available on the market today while always doing the most to satisfy the most refined palettes!