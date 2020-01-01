 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pacific Gas Live Resin Diamonds

by Summit Boys

Summit Boys Concentrates Solvent Pacific Gas Live Resin Diamonds

Our Pacific Gas Live Resin diamonds are the pinnacle of purity, testing at over 99% pure cannabinoids, never distilled, nothing reintroduced, this extract is sure to give you the punch you need and very little else. High tolerance consumers rejoice, our Diamonds are perfect for adding an extra punch to any of your smoking methods, or being combined with any of our other extracts for a truly exceptional dabbing experience.

Summit Boys prides itself on using only the highest-quality, locally sourced, and sustainable cannabis to produce the utmost in quality and effect across its entire line of Caviar Sugar, Caviar Crumble, and more. Our mission is to produce the highest quality hydrocarbon extracts available on the market today while always doing the most to satisfy the most refined palettes!