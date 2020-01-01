 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Scotts OG Caviar Crumble

by Summit Boys

About this product

Our Scotts OG Caviar Crumble is a crowd favorite, sporting a near pure white color and great texture, this OG-forward concentrate is sure to bring a well rounded OG terpene profile to any experience. Roll it into your joint, throw it on top of a bowl of your favorite flower, or dab it by itself for a completely new cannabis concentrate experience.

About this brand

Summit Boys prides itself on using only the highest-quality, locally sourced, and sustainable cannabis to produce the utmost in quality and effect across its entire line of Caviar Sugar, Caviar Crumble, and more. Our mission is to produce the highest quality hydrocarbon extracts available on the market today while always doing the most to satisfy the most refined palettes!