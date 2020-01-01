 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sundae Driver Live Resin Caviar Sugar

by Summit Boys

Sundae Driver Live Resin Caviar Sugar is an extremely flavorful extract, with notes of strawberry syrup, chocolate and over-ripe bananas, this extract is sure to please even the most picky palettes. Its effects exude indica, leaving you feeling relaxed, sleepy and at times groggy. Its a perfect night-time snack for Indica lovers thats sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Sundae Driver

Sundae Driver

Bred by Cannarado and sent out to the Jungle Boyz, Sundae Driver is a smooth and creamy cross of FPOG and Grape Pie. profile. Buds are light green in color with purple accents and come drenched in trichomes. This strain offers a mellow and calming high, just like its flavor. For a tasty joint in the sun, give Sundae Driver a try.

Summit Boys prides itself on using only the highest-quality, locally sourced, and sustainable cannabis to produce the utmost in quality and effect across its entire line of Caviar Sugar, Caviar Crumble, and more. Our mission is to produce the highest quality hydrocarbon extracts available on the market today while always doing the most to satisfy the most refined palettes!