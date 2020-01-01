Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Sundae Driver Live Resin Caviar Sugar is an extremely flavorful extract, with notes of strawberry syrup, chocolate and over-ripe bananas, this extract is sure to please even the most picky palettes. Its effects exude indica, leaving you feeling relaxed, sleepy and at times groggy. Its a perfect night-time snack for Indica lovers thats sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Bred by Cannarado and sent out to the Jungle Boyz, Sundae Driver is a smooth and creamy cross of FPOG and Grape Pie. profile. Buds are light green in color with purple accents and come drenched in trichomes. This strain offers a mellow and calming high, just like its flavor. For a tasty joint in the sun, give Sundae Driver a try.