  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. True OG Caviar Crumble

True OG Caviar Crumble

by Summit Boys

$40.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

True OG is a hybrid concentrate, with a lighter blend of earthy and gas tones with a perfect blend of Indica and Sativa qualities to work well at any time of day.

About this strain

True OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

True OG is a popular indica strain that was originally discovered in Southern California, where the term “OG” originally meant “ocean grown.” Bred with genetics from the very popular OG Kush, True OG is potent enough for mellow, lasting effects combined with a more focused head high. Flowers have a pungent, crisp citrus and evergreen scent. True OG has snagged the 2nd place indica spot in every High Times Medical Cup since 2010.

About this brand

Summit Boys Logo
Summit Boys prides itself on using only the highest-quality, locally sourced, and sustainable cannabis to produce the utmost in quality and effect across its entire line of Caviar Sugar, Caviar Crumble, and more. Our mission is to produce the highest quality hydrocarbon extracts available on the market today while always doing the most to satisfy the most refined palettes!