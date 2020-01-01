 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Cannalope Haze Live Sauce Cartridge 0.5g

Cannalope Haze Live Sauce Cartridge 0.5g

by Summit

Write a review
Summit Concentrates Cartridges Cannalope Haze Live Sauce Cartridge 0.5g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cannalope Haze

Cannalope Haze

Like the name suggests, Cannalope Haze is a sweet mix of tropical, melon, and floral flavors. Almost a pure sativa that crosses Haze Brothers Original Haze and a Mexican landrace, this strain is a great solution for fatigue and when struggling with appetite loss. The smooth taste and hefty resin production make it great for producing concentrates.

About this brand

Summit Logo