Colin OG Sugar Wax 1g

by Summit

Summit Concentrates Solvent Colin OG Sugar Wax 1g

About this product

About this strain

Colin OG S1

Colin OG S1

Bred by Ethos, Colin OG S1 is a cross of Grateful Dawg x The White x (Sour Diesel x Flo). It produces large spongy flowers that take on a dark hue, letting the trichomes stand out. A pungent diesel smell mixes with floral and citrus notes, creating a unique flavor profile. With strong parent genetics, Colin OG S1 offers a potent high that will brighten your day at the risk of forgetting what was on your to-do list.

About this brand

