Purple Swish is an intensely fruity indica strain. It’s a cross of Purple Urkle and Rare Dankness #1, and expresses dark buds with deep purple hues. This strain’s deep relaxation is coupled with giggly euphoria that will glue you to the couch with a smile on your face. The grower recommends utilizing Purple Swish for migraines, ADD/ADHD, and stress. Purple Swish also has a snappy 50 to 60 day flowering time.