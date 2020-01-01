Pineapple Express Disposable Vape Pen 0.3g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
300 mg
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Purple Diesel, bred by Cali Connection, is a wonder among hybrid strains. While most of the effects are often energizing, uplifting, and focused, Purple D may also be an exceptional strain for pain relief. A sneaky cross between Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Sour Diesel, this strain takes a while to fully kick in. However, once the effects begin to present themselves, many are struck by a type of giggly, euphoric bliss. A favorite among daytime consumers, Purple Diesel features a sour, fuel-like aroma. For those interested in growing, this strain has an early flowering time of around 8 weeks and features dense buds with deep purple leaves.