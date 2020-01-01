SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Formulated with regenerative emollient oils like olive and jojoba oil to deeply moisturize and help repair the skin and herbs such as Calendula, Lavender, and Chamomile Flowers. Intense soothing properties make this salve ideal for sensitive skin.* Ingredients: Cannabis oil, coconut oil, olive oil, jojoba oil, beeswax, vitamin E oil, calendula, lavender, chamomile. Formulated for 400 mg THC. Potency varies by batch. Test Results available upon request. Net Wt. 3.5 oz (98g) For external use only.
