About this product

A certified organic hemp tincture formulated and compounded with medicinal herbs that may help with body relief & bringing sleep. Extracted using a slow, cold-process method practiced by herbalists for a thousand years with organic sugar cane alcohol and organically grown herbs - then expertly combined with cannabinoid-rich whole hemp flower oil and vegetable glycerin. Natural Citrus Flavors. ​ This is a potent, naturally citrus-flavored tincture made with Oregon whole hemp flower extract and other certified organic herbs from Southern Oregon. Compounded with supporting herbs like licorice root that may help bring the body relief from discomfort. Sativa blend for daytime use. Ingredients: Vegetable glycerin and organic cane alcohol infused with Oregon grown Hemp and licorice, nettle, valerian, and burdock roots, d-limonene. ​ Usually contains approximately 250mg CBD. Actual potency may vary by batch due to the nature of our whole hemp flower extraction process. Naturally varying potencies in the hemp crops used to make our products results in varying levels of CBD, CBG, trace amounts of THC, terpenes, flavonoids, and other potentially beneficial constituents of the hemp plant. ​ Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 ml) Mythology: Aja was a powerful healer in Yoruba legend and thus, in Santerian religious practice. It is said that she was the spirit who taught all other healers their craft. She was a mighty Orisha, and it is believed that if she carries you away but allows you to return after a few days, you will be blessed with her powerful magic.