 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. Aja Body Relief THC Salve - 1oz - 100mg

Aja Body Relief THC Salve - 1oz - 100mg

by Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division

Skip to Reviews
2.01
Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division Topicals Balms Aja Body Relief THC Salve - 1oz - 100mg
Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division Topicals Balms Aja Body Relief THC Salve - 1oz - 100mg

$29.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Formulated with herbs such as Lavender and Yarrow traditionally used by herbalists to warm up the joints and loosen the muscles. The herbs in this salve may help maintain joint health and flexibility, as well as help manage discomfort. Ingredients: Cannabis oil, olive oil, beeswax, lavender, St. John's wort, valerian, yarrow, vitamin E oil, wintergreen essential oil. Usually contains approximately for 100mg THC. Potency may vary by batch. Test Results available by request. Net wt 1 oz (28g) For external use only.

1 customer review

2.01

write a review

spp3z

I love cannabis salves, but this one is just too weak! I don't feel relief, but the smell is really great...

About this brand

Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division Logo
Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon. With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible. At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.