by Sun God Medicinals

A certified organic hemp tincture formulated and compounded with supporting medicinal herbs traditionally used by herbalists for their hormone balancing properties, as well as support of the female reproductive system. This blend may help ease the uncomfortable symptoms associated with menopause. Extracted using a slow, cold-process method practiced by herbalists for a thousand years with organic sugar cane alcohol and organically grown herbs - then expertly combined with cannabinoid-rich whole hemp flower oil, vegetable glycerin, and natural citrus flavors. Made with Oregon whole hemp flower extract and other certified organic herbs from Southern Oregon. This product usually contains approximately 500mg of CBD naturally present in the Oregon-grown whole hemp flower infusion. Our hemp products are produced using a full spectrum extraction method, including the broadest range of natural compounds, cannabinoids, terpenes, and other elements present in the hemp plant. Due to the nature of our whole hemp flower infusion process, actual volumes of CBD and related constituents of the hemp plant may vary from batch to batch. We use whole hemp flower instead of CBD isolate to ensure that the greatest volume of the potential healing properties of the hemp plant are included in our products, which results in varying potency from batch to batch. Ingredients: Vegetable Glycerine▲, Cane alcohol (24-34%)▲, distilled water, Hybrid Hemp flower (C. sativa)▲, Black Cohosh root (Arctium lappa)▲, Red Clover aerial parts (Trifolium pratense)▲, Licorice root (Glycyrrhiza glabra)▲, Raspberry leaf (Rubus idaeus)▲, Chaste berry (Vitex agnus-castus)▲, Damiana leaf (Turnera diffusa)▲, Motherwort aerial parts (Leonurus cardiaca)▲, Nettle leaf (Urtica dioica)▲, Natural citrus flavor▲ (▲=Certified Organic) ​ Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 ml)

Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon. With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible. At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.