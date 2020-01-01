About this product

A certified organic hemp tincture formulated and compounded with supporting medicinal herbs traditionally used by herbalists that may help provide relief from occasional cramps and discomfort that come along with moontime. Chosen to support the reproductive system, these herbs are gentle and protective and may help tone uterine tissue.Made with Oregon whole hemp flower extract and other certified organic herbs from Southern Oregon. This product usually contains approximately 500mg of CBD naturally present in the Oregon-grown whole hemp flower infusion. Our hemp products are produced using a full spectrum extraction method, including the broadest range of natural compounds, cannabinoids, terpenes, and other elements present in the hemp plant. Due to the nature of our whole hemp flower infusion process, actual volumes of CBD and related constituents of the hemp plant may vary from batch to batch. We use whole hemp flower instead of CBD isolate to ensure that the greatest volume of the potential healing properties of the hemp plant are included in our products, which results in varying potency from batch to batch. Ingredients: Vegetable Glycerine▲, Cane alcohol (20-30%)▲, distilled water, Hybrid Hemp flower (C. sativa)▲, Raspberry leaf (Rubus idaeus)▲, Nettle leaf (Urtica dioica)▲, Chaste berry (Vitex agnus-castus)▲, Cramp bark (Viburnum opulus)▲, Valerian root (Valeriana officinalis)▲, Natural citrus flavor▲ (▲=certified organic) Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 ml)