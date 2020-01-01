Remedy CBD Tincture 500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
A certified organic hemp tincture formulated and compounded with medicinal herbs traditionally used by herbalists that may help relieve worry & fear - for daytime use. Extracted using a slow, cold-process method with organic sugar cane alcohol and organically grown herbs - then expertly combined with cannabinoid-rich whole hemp flower oil, vegetable glycerin, and natural citrus flavors. Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 mL)
Be the first to review this product.