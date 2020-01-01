 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Heka Hemp Sativa Tincture 250mg

by Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A certified organic hemp tincture formulated and compounded with medicinal herbs traditionally used by herbalists that may help relieve worry & fear - for daytime use. Extracted using a slow, cold-process method with organic sugar cane alcohol and organically grown herbs - then expertly combined with cannabinoid-rich whole hemp flower oil, vegetable glycerin, and natural citrus flavors. Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 mL)

Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon. With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible. At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.