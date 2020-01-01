About this product

A certified organic hemp tincture formulated and compounded with medicinal herbs traditionally used by herbalists that may help relieve worry & fear - for daytime use. Extracted using a slow, cold-process method practiced by herbalists for a thousand years with organic sugar cane alcohol and organically grown herbs - then expertly combined with cannabinoid-rich whole hemp flower oil, vegetable glycerin, and natural citrus flavors. This is a potent, naturally citrus-flavored tincture made with Oregon whole hemp flower extract and other certified organic herbs from Southern Oregon. It is compounded with supporting herbs like fresh milky oat tops that may help relax and relieve worrying while providing nourishing support to the nervous system. Ingredients: Vegetable glycerin and organic cane alcohol infused with Oregon-grown hemp, passionflower, skullcap, milky oat tops, and d-limonene. Usually contains approximately 250mg or 500mg CBD depending on the batch. Actual potency may vary by batch due to the nature of our whole hemp flower extraction process. Naturally varying potencies in the hemp crops used to make our products results in varying levels of CBD, CBG, trace amounts of THC, terpenes, flavonoids, and other potentially beneficial constituents of the hemp plant. Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 mL)