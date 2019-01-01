About this product
Panacea is a hemp syrup formulated with elderberry and other herbs that may help the body reduce coughing and boost immunity. Ingredients: Vegetable glycerin, honey, elderberry, rosehip, elderflower, hyssop, echinacea, plantain, and CBD hemp. Hypnos is a hemp syrup formulated with supporting herbs like hops, tulsi, and spearmint to help with decongestion, as well as help the body rest and recover. Sweetened with honey. Ingredients: Vegetable glycerin, honey, hemp, and herbal allies. Formulated for 350mg of CBD.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.