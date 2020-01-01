Pixie Sticks 25mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$3.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$15.00MSRP
2 pieces
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Whole ground sativa cannabis flowers high in bioactive CBD in easy to swallow capsules. 10 Cannabis Capsules + Plus 10 additional herbal capsules to help relieve muscle soreness and discomfort. Herbal capsules made with: Passionflower, Skullcap, Chamomile and vegetarian capsules. Cannabis capsules made with: Swiss Tsunami or CBD Therapy cannabis and vegetarian capsules.
Be the first to review this product.