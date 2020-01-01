 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hercules Muscle Ease CBD Indica Tincture - 500mg

by Sun God Medicinals

$40.00MSRP

About this product

A certified organic hemp tincture formulated and compounded with supporting medicinal herbs traditionally used by herbalists that may help ease muscle tension. Extracted using a slow, cold-process method practiced by herbalists for a thousand years with organic sugar cane alcohol and organically grown herbs - then expertly combined with cannabinoid-rich whole hemp flower oil, vegetable glycerin, and natural citrus flavors. This is a potent, naturally citrus-flavored tincture made with Oregon whole hemp flower extract and other certified organic herbs from Southern Oregon. It is compounded with supporting herbs like passionflower that may help ease the muscles. Indica blend of hemp oil for night time use. ​ Ingredients: Vegetable glycerin and organic cane alcohol infused with Oregon-grown whole hemp flower, passionflower, skullcap, chamomile, and d-limonene. Usually contains approximately 250mg CBD. Actual potency may vary by batch due to the nature of our whole hemp flower extraction process. Naturally varying potencies in the hemp crops used to make our products results in varying levels of CBD, CBG, trace amounts of THC, terpenes, flavonoids, and other potentially beneficial constituents of the hemp plant. Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 ml)

About this brand

Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon. With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible. At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.