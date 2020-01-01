Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A certified organic hemp tincture formulated and compounded with supporting medicinal herbs traditionally used by herbalists that may help ease muscle tension. Extracted using a slow, cold-process method practiced by herbalists for a thousand years with organic sugar cane alcohol and organically grown herbs - then expertly combined with cannabinoid-rich whole hemp flower oil, vegetable glycerin, and natural citrus flavors. This is a potent, naturally citrus-flavored tincture made with Oregon whole hemp flower extract and other certified organic herbs from Southern Oregon. It is compounded with supporting herbs like passionflower that may help ease the muscles. Sativa blend for daytime use. Ingredients: Vegetable glycerin and organic cane alcohol infused with Oregon-grown whole hemp flower, passionflower, skullcap, chamomile, and d-limonene. Usually contains approximately 250mg CBD. Actual potency may vary by batch due to the nature of our whole hemp flower extraction process. Naturally varying potencies in the hemp crops used to make our products results in varying levels of CBD, CBG, trace amounts of THC, terpenes, flavonoids, and other potentially beneficial constituents of the hemp plant. Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 ml)
Be the first to review this product.