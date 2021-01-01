 Loading…

Loki 1000 Drops 1:1 CBN:CBD Tincture - 1000mg

by Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division

This product was formulated for 500mg of CBN and 500mg of CBD per bottle. Our whole hemp extraction is produced using cane alcohol in a slow, cold process. This ensures the whole plant hemp drops have the broadest range of natural plant compounds including, cannabinoids, terpenes, and other elements present in the hemp plant. Due to the nature of our whole hemp flower extraction process, actual volumes of CBD and CBN and related constituents of the hemp plant may vary from batch to batch. Please note: actual quantities of CBD and CBN may vary by +/- 10%. See individual batch test results. Ingredients: coconut medium chain triglycerides ▲, hybrid hemp flower (c. sativa), cane alcohol (less than 0.5%)▲ (▲ certified organic)

Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon. With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible. At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.

