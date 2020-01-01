About this product

Loki 2000 Drops are high-potency, broad spectrum liquid hemp drops with a little trick up their sleeve! It’s typically not possible to achieve the full benefits of all the natural constituents in a whole hemp flower extract while still reaching the incredible potency of 2,000mg* of CBD in a 1 oz bottle. To reach this goal, Loki played a little trick in our manufacturing facility and spiked a 250 mg CBD whole hemp flower tincture with an extra 1,750 mg of pure CBD isolate. These wonderful liquid drops of organic MCT oil are full of CBD, plus some CBC, CBG, and of course trace amounts of THC! Get the benefits of whole hemp flower with an extra kick of CBD that only the shapeshifter Loki can provide! **This product usually contains approximately 250mg of CBD naturally present in our Oregon-grown whole hemp flowers, with an additional 1,750mg of CBD isolate included for a total of approximately 2,000mg of CBD per bottle. Our whole hemp flower oil is produced using a full spectrum extraction method utilizing organic cane alcohol. This ensures the whole hemp flower oil includes the broadest range of natural compounds, cannabinoids, terpenes, and other elements present in the hemp plant. Due to the nature of our whole hemp flower extraction process, actual volumes of CBD and related constituents of the hemp plant may vary from batch to batch. We include whole hemp flower in addition to the CBD isolate to ensure that the greatest variety of the potential healing properties of the hemp plant are included in our products, which results in varying potency from batch to batch. Please see specific testing results for more information. Ingredients (Cinnamon): Coconut Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT Oil)▲, Hemp Flower Concentrate (C. Sativa), Cinnamon Flavor, Cane Alcohol (less than 0.5%)▲ ▲ = Certified Organic Mythology: Loki is known in Norse mythology as a shapeshifter and trickster. He has been known to appear in form of a human, snake, salmon, mare, and other wild creatures—often for his own amusement. His appearance in the Poetic Edda, the Prose Edda, and other ancient texts often shifts and changes, true to Loki's tendency towards shapeshifting.