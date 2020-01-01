1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$50.00MSRP
A cannabis-only tincture featuring organically grown whole cannabis flower extracted using a slow, cold-process method practiced by herbalists for a thousand years - then expertly infused into medium chain triglyceride (MCT) coconut oil. Non-alcohol! This potent, naturally citrus flavored tincture contains organically grown whole indica cannabis flower from Sunna Ra Acres in Shady Cove, Oregon. Ingredients: MCT Coconut Oil infused with whole cannabis flower oil, and d-limonene. Usually contains approximately 300mg CBD and 300mg THC. Potency varies by batch. Test Results available by request. Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 ml) Mythology: The Egyptian God, Ra, was the original Sun God. He was known as the giver of life!
Be the first to review this product.