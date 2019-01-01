About this product
A tincture extracted using a slow, cold-process method practiced by herbalists for a thousand years, with organic sugar cane alcohol and expertly combined with vegetable glycerin. Choose Indica or Sativa. This 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD, citrus-flavored tincture is pure cannabis and contains organically grown cannabis Southern Oregon Ingredients: Organic cane alcohol, vegetable glycerin, Oregon grown whole plant cannabis oil, d-limonene. Formulated for 250 mg THC : 250 mg CBD.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.