 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Ra Cannabis 1:1 CBD/THC Tincture

Ra Cannabis 1:1 CBD/THC Tincture

by Sun God Medicinals

Write a review
Sun God Medicinals Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Ra Cannabis 1:1 CBD/THC Tincture
Sun God Medicinals Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Ra Cannabis 1:1 CBD/THC Tincture

$50.00MSRP

About this product

A tincture extracted using a slow, cold-process method practiced by herbalists for a thousand years, with organic sugar cane alcohol and expertly combined with vegetable glycerin. Choose Indica or Sativa. This 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD, citrus-flavored tincture is pure cannabis and contains organically grown cannabis Southern Oregon Ingredients: Organic cane alcohol, vegetable glycerin, Oregon grown whole plant cannabis oil, d-limonene. Formulated for 250 mg THC : 250 mg CBD.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sun God Medicinals Logo
Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon. With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible. At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.