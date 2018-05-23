 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Ra Cannabis Classic "Green Dragon" THC Tincture

Ra Cannabis Classic "Green Dragon" THC Tincture

by Sun God Medicinals

A tincture of potent, bioavailable cannabis with activated compounds preserved in organic sugar cane alcohol. Pure and potent this tincture has a bite, but is sure to please. Formulated for 1000 mg THC Ingredients: organic cane alcohol infused with decarboxylated cannabis.

coosbaybear

Mellow high. To much alcohol. It burns and does not activate any faster. Not a total waste of money. It helps great for pain.

Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon. With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible. At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.