coosbaybear
on May 23rd, 2018
Mellow high. To much alcohol. It burns and does not activate any faster. Not a total waste of money. It helps great for pain.
A tincture of potent, bioavailable cannabis with activated compounds preserved in organic sugar cane alcohol. Pure and potent this tincture has a bite, but is sure to please. Formulated for 1000 mg THC Ingredients: organic cane alcohol infused with decarboxylated cannabis.
