Ra Cannabis Syrup Lavender Lemonade ​1 oz

by Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

NEW Summer 2021 - Beautiful, Bright & Balanced ​ Don’t just stop and smell the flowers – it’s time to taste this lovely combination of soothing lavender and mouthwatering citrus! Our Lavender Lemon Syrup adds a bright, citrusy twist to the lavender flavor you know and love. Use it to craft unforgettable mocktails, specialty coffee drinks, and more. Our Lavender Lemon Syrup, is made without any artificial ingredients, adds a balanced blend of fresh-picked lavender and bright citrus flavor to mocktails, sodas, lattes and more. Potency: Usually contains 250mg* THC per 1 oz bottle. *Actual potency may vary by batch due to the nature of our process. Mythology: The Egyptian God, Ra, was the original Sun God. He was known as the giver of life! Specifications: Dairy Free Gluten Free No Artificial Colors No Artificial Flavors No Artificial Ingredients No Artificial Preservatives No Artificial Sweeteners Vegan ​Ingredients: Syrup (Pure Cane Sugar, Water, Citric Acid, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Natural Flavor, Natural Lavender Flavor, Spirulina , Ascorbic Acid, Turmeric , Xanthan Gum, Vegetable Juice, Potassium Citrate), Vegetable Glycerin ▲, Coconut Medium Chain Triglycerides ▲, Sunflower Lecithin ▲, Cannabis Concentrate (C. sativa) (▲ = Organic)

About this brand

Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon. With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible. At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.

