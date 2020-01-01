 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Ra Hemp CBD Body Lotion - 300mg

Ra Hemp CBD Body Lotion - 300mg

by Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division

$45.00MSRP

About this product

Rich and smooth with a soft, lingering scent! An all natural, paraben free, 70% organic lotion made with soothing ingredients like shea butter and jojoba oil. Infused with cannabinoid-rich whole hemp flower oil. Ingredients: Purified water, organic aloe barbadensis leaf juice, organic sunflower oil, organic extra virgin olive oil, organic shea butter, organic jojoba oil and Oregon-grown whole hemp flower oil. Usually contains approximately 300mg CBD. Potency may vary by batch. Test Results available upon request. ​For External Use Only. Net Wt. 3.5 oz (98g)

About this brand

Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon. With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible. At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.